What Is Oscillating?

Oscillating Mind? In the first of this article series we discussed why an oscillating mind may be helpful and what it means. In this second article we are going to delve a bit deeper into the concept of oscillating minds. It might interest you to know that this concept is based on the work of Dr. Norman Vincent Peale, who wrote ‚The Power of Positive Thinking.‘



Oscillating or swinging is just another way of saying ‚volley,‘ as in tennis. The mind can be described as a ‚wave‘ or ’noise‘ traveling in a circular pattern. For instance, think back to a time when you played with your children. You may have heard them describe the activity as a ‚circle.‘ When you catch a falling ball, your mind oscillates back and forth from one point to another.



Oscillating Mind

This is called ‚reminiscing‘ and has been noted by many psychologists as an effective method for learning and memory retention. Consider a situation where you have been recalling a date or a phone number. You probably felt the same feelings you would if you were caught in an elevator and the door opened to a familiar voice. Even after the elevator doors closed behind you, your mind was still thinking about the person whom you had whistled to in the first place.

The human brain is a highly complex device that functions in various states of consciousness. Because of this, our minds constantly operate in various ways. Sometimes these various operating modes can actually block our conscious awareness. The result is a kind of schizophrenia, whereby the conscious and unconscious worlds become separate from each other, resulting in what we sometimes call a ‚dualistic‘ state of mind.

Oscillating is one such state where our mind does not remain locked in one mode. When we go about our daily business, our mind is in a variety of states some more desirable than others. The oscillating nature of our mind produces a kind of tension or ‚waiting period‘ before it lets the conscious part of us know that it has ‚decided‘ to switch on its conscious side and let us know what it wants. The moment it switches on, we might experience some kind of trance a kind of daydream, if you like. This is how lucid dreams are created by the mind ‚playing‘ with itself, and the process may be similar in our bodies to some degree.

Oscillating and swinging are both examples of how our minds work. In case one is naturally-occurring while the other is an effect induced by an outside stimulus, there is a strong probability that each of them will appear at least twice per day to an extent of some intensity. These two types of swinging and oscillating mind waves are in a sense complementary with each other and help each other in dealing with external stimuli.

Oscillating Mind waves which occur in a unidirectional manner can last for minutes or hours. They can be thought of as waves which keep repeating and bouncing off one another in a rhythmic fashion. This is why they are called ‚frequency following patterns‘. There is one type of Oscillating Mind wave that is the result of the default state of the mind waves that occur during dreaming. Another Oscillating Mind Wave is the one which is caused when the body is put into a highly relaxed state of sleeping. And there is also another particular Oscillating Mind Wave which is the one that occurs when the mind is ‚hypnotized‘ or induced into a deep meditative state.

Swinging Oscillating Mind waves that occur in a swinging fashion tend to be longer and more frequent than the ones mentioned above. Swinging can last for hours and even days. The reason why the above mentioned oscillation seems to occur naturally is because it is natural behavior of the mind to move from one position to another constantly. However, the most common type of swinging Oscillating Mind Wave happens when the mind is induced into a deep sleep.