Understanding the Basics of Commercial Foundation Repair

Commercial Foundation Repair is something that is required by all builders irrespective of their experience or expertise. Whether you are dealing with a residential complex or a high rise corporate building, contractors on all sizes of projects are required to carry out routine maintenance on a regular basis. However, most problems with foundations start surfacing during construction which can be easily avoided. A simple inspection can easily detect these problems which are often hidden until they cause major damage. This will also help you cut costs and save time, which every business needs to survive.



Foundations are generally made of concrete and in most cases when they get damaged, cracks occur. This is when you need to take up Commercial Foundation Repair services from a reputable contractor. The process of repairing a damaged foundation starts with an evaluation of the issue. An assessment report is then prepared by the contractor based on the observed situation. Based on this report the contractor then determines the extent of damage and what kind of support will be required to restore the structure.



If you have undertaken commercial foundation repair services and the problem is confined to only certain areas, you might be able to handle the issue yourself. However, if the problem is extensive, there is no room for errors. Therefore, you need to contact a contractor who specializes in this field. There are several types of support systems available for repairing a damaged foundation including:

Installing Concrete Walls – this system involves placing steel rebar into soil around the area that needs protection. After the rebar has been positioned, concrete walls are constructed in order to protect the rebar. These walls usually span several feet in width and can easily accommodate commercial buildings of any size. You can also opt for a more compact concrete wall system which can easily fit into the narrowest places and create a stronger foundation.

Addressing Foundation Problems on the Foundation Floor – if the damage is confined to the outside of the building and not on the inside, there are several different methods available for addressing the problem. One option includes pouring a special epoxy mixture onto the ground floor. This epoxy is designed specifically to withstand extreme weather conditions and is therefore highly effective in most cases. It can also seal off gaps, cracks and other problem areas where concrete may leak.

Cementitious Coatings – if your building is experiencing foundation damage, there are several coatings you can choose from to repair the damage. Epoxy coatings offer the best performance and can often solve major issues without the use of further rebar or steel reinforcement. Some epoxies are also capable of improving the aesthetics of concrete. A popular choice for foundation repair coatings is polyurethane. This coating is highly durable and offers a wide range of applications including residential and commercial projects.

When hiring commercial foundation repair services, always ask for references and proof of previous work. You need to hire a contractor who has years of experience in this field and who can guarantee to do a quality job. Also, make sure that the repairs being made to your foundation will not affect the value of your property. Hiring a good contractor will ultimately result in a better structure and one that will last for a long time.

Many commercial foundation repair services are available and it is important to have professionals evaluate the condition of your piers, walls, floors, and other parts of your building before making any decisions. With a thorough evaluation, a company will be able to give you a much more accurate cost estimate, as well as a detailed timeline of what is going to be done. By hiring a qualified professional, you can be confident that your commercial building will be back up and running in no time at all.