Types of Home Security Cameras

There are many companies manufacturing home security systems. Some of these systems offer cameras that can be installed on the outside of the home, while others provide indoor security cameras. Home Security Systems by Swann is an excellent provider of home security systems. It provides all of the components necessary to protect your home:



Indoor and outdoor, your house is already protected with Swann Security. From unobtrusive dome cameras to smart vandal-proof video doorbell systems and other intelligent video doorbells, each angle is covered. Dome Cameras – vandal-proof and discreet cameras with a much wider viewing area, ideal for both indoors or out of the house. Bullet cameras – concealed and extremely smart, a bullet camera is the perfect addition to your home security cameras installed in different areas of your house. Bullet cameras are ideal for areas such as stairwells and near windows where a thief might enter.

Home Security Systems by Swann also provides a smartphone app that can be used to control your home security system remotely. The smartphone is equipped with sensors that send out signals when doors or windows have been opened. If you are away from home, you can use the app to monitor activity at your favorite entrance points and set off alerts. If a door or window is left open, the app will activate the cameras thus alerting the monitoring center.

You don’t have to install exterior or indoor home security cameras. Swann offers a variety of indoor and outdoor security cameras that can be used to monitor activity in your home or office. These cameras work well even in conditions where there is no light at night or in poor lighting conditions indoors. You can choose a position that best secures your property.

For extra protection, you can also opt for a home security cameras package from Swann. This includes a pair of cloud cameras and a smartphone app. With the help of the app, you can monitor the positions of motion detected sensors throughout your property. The smartphone app works like an actual surveillance device so you can have detailed reports of your footage even when you’re not at home. Some packages also include a smoke and heat detector that works in the event of a fire.

There is one home security camera option that can be added to any home security system: doorbell video surveillance. Doorbell cameras work by detecting the presence of a doorbell and recording the motion of the doorbell in its sensor sights. These cameras have high optical clarity and low contrast ratio for the best image quality. Installing video surveillance cameras with the help of Swann has proven to reduce crime rates and improve the process of identifying criminal activities.

Aside from deterring criminals, home security cameras are also helpful in reducing the risk of theft. Cameras that have facial recognition feature can be programmed to perform facial recognition checks at designated areas during off-peak hours. This is especially helpful in preventing against petty theft wherein the thief avoids targeting properties that don’t have security measures installed. Other types of video recording devices such as Nest cams, DVR nanny cams and bullet cameras also have this feature.

Although there are many types of home security cameras, the most popular among them are those that provide two-way audio recording. Two-way audio features directional microphones that allow you to record your voice and play it back for listeners to hear. You can either use wired or wireless two-way audio recording devices depending on the location where you want to place the camera. The other popular security camera feature is the thermal imaging camera that can provide images at different temperatures. Both options are very beneficial in preventing crimes at home.