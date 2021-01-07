In most homes, there is a drain-cleaning duct or drain trap located within the main drain system. In fact, some drain cleaning technicians actually locate these drain traps and access them using a special drain cleaning drill-like tool. However, if these drain cleaning tools are not used in a timely manner, a buildup of gunk, or grease can form around the drain trap walls, causing a clog. Not only does this cause a clog, it can cause a very serious plumbing emergency as water cannot drain into the drain trap itself. If this happens, the water backs up into the rest of the house, flooding the basement and starting a whole host of water damage problems all over again.



Your plumber also has the expertise and the tools to quickly identify the exact cause of any obstruction and eliminate it quickly without risking further damage to your house or your plumbing. Professional drain cleaning service is not only convenient but can also save you money by significantly reducing the number of calls that you receive to your office. In most cases, alkaline drain cleaners are non-corrosive and environmentally safe. There is no need to even neutralize the gunk that forms on the inside of the drain trap once the cleaning has been done.

Unfortunately, not all drain cleaning companies use environmentally safe products when cleaning drains. Often times, the alkaline drain cleaners that your plumber’s use will not penetrate the extremely dirty grout lines. The acidic chemicals will eat away at the grout while it is being flushed away. As a result, you will often find that the pipes inside your house are completely clogged with gunk once the cleaning process has been completed. The additional work required to clear clogs using acidic drain cleaning solutions may also void the warranty on your plumbing equipment.

A newer alternative to alkaline drain cleaning is hydro jetting. In contrast to the harshness of alkaline cleaning fluids, hydro jetting uses water at a high pressure to blast stubborn clogs out of pipes. The high pressure used in this type of cleaning solution is enough to burst most clogs within eight seconds. This method can often remove tree root clogs, mud, and other hardened dirt without causing excessive damage to your pipes.

Both alkaline and hydro jets are very effective drain cleaners. Although both types of cleaning solutions can clear drain clogs with equal efficacy, some drain clogs will be more stubborn than others. For this reason, it is highly recommended that you contact a professional plumber if your drain clogs become too difficult for even the most expensive drain cleaner.

Despite the numerous benefits of professional drain cleaning services, there are actually several disadvantages that you should consider as well. Hydro jetting requires specialized equipment. This equipment is not available to homeowners, and although it is relatively inexpensive, it can be rather expensive to rent. Additionally, homeowners often do not have the time to visit their local plumbing company to schedule maintenance for clogged drains.

Another disadvantage of residential sewer cleaning services is that they are generally only available to commercial or industrial customers. Fortunately, however, most drain clogs can usually be cleared by any standard household drain cleaning product. If your drain clog remains persistent, it may be necessary to call a professional plumber to help clear the clog. Professional drain cleaners are also usually much more expensive than home remedies. Even though many drain cleaners are relatively inexpensive, homeowners should be wary of using drain cleaners in places where they could easily damage fixtures such as toilets, faucets, and sinks.

While residential sewer cleaning professionals can clear most clogs in most homes, it is still a good idea to hire a professional if you have a stubborn drain clog. Installing an In-Home Water Waste Treatment System, or installing a new one, should be your last step. If a clog remains, homeowners should have the pipes checked by a licensed plumber to determine if a professional cleaning in the house is necessary. In many cases, however, a simple household drain cleaner is sufficient to clear clogs in the drain pipes. If your drain clog is more stubborn, it is best to call in a drain cleaner. However, store bought drain cleaners can usually take care of most clogs in the sink and toilet.